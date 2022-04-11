INDIANAPOLIS — Love good food plus a good theme?

The Culinary Crossroads 2022 Spring Dinner Series offers three-course meals, prepared by rock star local chefs, with a different theme each week.





Chef Erin Kem of Scarlet Lane Brewing Gastropub joined us Monday to talk about the Middle Eastern dinner she will be preparing May 10 with Chef Jonathan Brooks and Pastry Chef Youssef Boudarine.

She was joined by Larry Dickerson, who founded Culinary Crossroads in 2018 to bring awareness to Indiana’s emerging food scene.

The dinner series is once a week from April 19 to May 10 at Highland Golf & Country Club. A portion of the proceeds go to creating a culinary scholarship at Ivy Tech.