INDIANAPOLIS — Making lip gloss can also be a chance for your kids to learn science and engineering principles.

A Carmel-based company called The Spaience Lab teaches children science concepts and experiments as they make body care products like toothpaste, bath fizzies and lip balm. The program also promotes creativity and entrepreneurship skills.

The Spaience Lab program aims to make science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) practical, educational, relevant and fun, said Kemi Osuntokun, founder and program director, who demonstrated the lip gloss lab Wednesday on the show.

Osuntokun hosts interactive workshops, birthday parties, after-school events, summer camp groups, virtual events and more. Events can be held at her Carmel location, 1081 3rd Ave. SW, Suite 6, or she can come to your location to throw the party.

Learn more about upcoming events, including the Pumpkin Patch Lib Gloss Lab on Oct. 29 and the Twilight Zone Bath Fizz Lab on Oct. 30 at thespaiencelab.com or by calling 317-717-2712. Follow them on Facebook at @thespaiencelab or on Instagram at @spaiencelabindy.