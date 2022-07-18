



INDIANAPOLIS — Tony Williams Bey, owner of Stretch Indy, demonstrated some of his techniques Monday to help clients limber up, relax and experience less pain.

Meanwhile, Indy Now Host Jillian Deam checked off her first-ever interview with someone hanging upside-down.

Stretch Indy, located in Broad Ripple at 6201 Winthrop Ave., offers beginner through advanced stretch training to improve flexibility and strength, stretch therapy for a deeper muscle stretch and inversion table therapy as demonstrated by Bey’s upside-down client.





Inversion table therapy is recommend for people who have chronic back pain, sciatica nerve aggravation or poor circulation.

