



INDIANAPOLIS — Just wear the bag, OK?

That’s Nicole Rene’s advice for those cute, fun, maybe even expensive purses you buy. You don’t have to wait for a special occasion — wear them to the grocery store.

Rene, a local stylist, stopped by the show to talk about dressing up even the simplest of outfits, jeans and a t-shirt, with on-trend accessories like:

Denim bags — These are back in fashion and brands like Coach have designs reminiscent of early 2000s style, but with some updated twists.

Knit bags — Nope, not just for granny. There are new, cute styles.







Matching wrists — The trend in jewelry right now is to match your bracelets or bracelet stacks on both wrists, rather than mixing and matching.

Hair accessories — 90s-era headbands and scrunchies are still going strong.

