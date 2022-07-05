



INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Factory was named the most Instagrammed restaurant in the U.S. by Food & Wine Magazine, and it’s not hard to understand why when you see these over-the-top desserts.

The restaurant opened its downtown Indy location in April, kicking things off with a huge grand opening party DJ’d by Nick Cannon.

Edgar Carbaja, one of the general managers, and Lopita Moralos, a pastry chef, stopped by Indy Now Tuesday with a table full of elaborate desserts, including a caramel cheesecake milkshake that is topped with an entire piece of cheesecake to a giant, 20-scoop ice cream sundae topped with all types of candy and served with a sparkler.





“I’ve never seen anybody finish it,” Carbaja said of the ice cream sundae.

In addition to desserts, Sugar Factory American Brasserie is well-known for it’s giant and over-the-top cocktails and entrees too.

The Indy location is in Circle Centre Mall at 49 W. Maryland St.