INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no shortage of things to do in Indy; you just have to know about them.

Jeanine Bobenmoyer, founder of the City Moms, shared highlights from the blog’s list of 100 things to do this summer in Indianapolis.

Some of her favorites include:

Rock the Ruins summer concert series at Holliday Park, presented by The Vogue. The schedule includes well-known artists like Bruce Hornsby, Masego, Michael Franti, LeAnn Rimes and Counting Crows.

The new Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem adventure at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, plus the recently reopened Dinosphere exhibit where kids can watch real paleontologists at work.

Exploring Indy Parks’ 211 properties, including these pools and splash pads. Admission is free for Marion County residents.

The City Moms blog has the full list.