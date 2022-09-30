INDIANAPOLIS — Enjoy tailgate-inspired food and drinks, outdoor games and live music this Sunday at the fifth annual More Than a Tailgate fundraising event.

Proceeds go to the More Than a Phone program, which provides domestic abuse survivors with free phones and service to help them transition their lives away from the abuser.

The event take place downtown at the Crane Bay Event Center from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The morning of fun leads up to the Indianapolis Colts home game versus the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.





Julie Moorehead, executive director of More Than a Phone, said the nonprofit partners with more than 73 organizations to provide smartphones and four months of data service to survivors. The organization’s biggest expense is paying for data plans, so this event helps cover that cost.

The food at the event does not disappoint, Moorehead said. Theres a “tatcho” bar to make-your-own loaded tater tots and a doughnut bar with cold milk on the side, plus bratwurst, hot dogs, beer, wine and cocktails.

Cool City Band is performing, and the event includes both live and silent auctions. Tickets can be purchased here.





