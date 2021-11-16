Indy teacher, former probation officer publishes children’s book

INDIANAPOLIS — A local teacher was inspired by her students to write a children’s book.

Lisa Willis, a 4th grade teacher at Victory College Prep on the southeast side of Indianapolis, just published “A Teacher’s Love.”

“I’m just in absolute love with working with children, and the relationships and the rapport that you build with students,” she said. “There’s something really significant and profound about that.”

Willis has a unexpected back story. She began her career as an adult probation officer in her hometown of South Bend.

“The commonality I saw with the families that were reoffending was the education piece.”

She started a program in that role to help adult felons get their GED, then officially transitioned to teaching in 2003.

Willis has taught all over the world, including Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Dubai.

She’s the recipient of a Congressional Teacher Award, as well as a Teach For America award.

“You never know what children are going through. You never know what adversities they’ve been through,” Willis said. “There’s so much power in the relationship with children. That’s what makes the change — when you get to know the kids, get to know their families, and really invest in them and let them know they’re important and that they matter.”

The book is available on Amazon, and you can learn more about Willis on her website.