INDIANAPOLIS — Katy Mann has a soft spot for teens and tweens, who have missed celebrating their birthdays in typical fashion the last couple years.

The Indy with Kids founder shared five unique, creative and fun birthday party ideas and locations that your teens or tweens will love. Plus, she has 20 additional ideas on the website.

Abby’s Garden Parties







Abby’s Garden Parties brings the fun to you, either at home or at your party venue. There are two ways to do it: Buy a DIY terrarium kit for each party guest or have owner Abby Perry set up a terrarium bar with succulents and tons of terrarium decor catered to your child’s interests. She will also lead the activity.

Twilight Slumber Parties





The classic sleepover gets a major upgrade with a service like Twilight Slumber Parties, which brings in matching sleepover tents with coordinated linens, pillows and decor. They handle set up, tear down and cleaning, so all you have to do is move the furniture.

Urban Air







This trampoline and adventure park in Noblesville is fun for adults and kids alike. Birthday party packages are available that take most of the planning off your hands. You can choose from various packages, from less expensive versions that include just a handful of the activities up to premium packages that include every activity they offer.

Foam Warriorz







This indoor foam arena is guaranteed to be a hit with fans of Nerf guns. Party packages are available that allow time in a party room before heading out to the arena. Pizza is also available, and the facility provides forks, napkins, tablecloths, plates and cups. Foam Warriorz is located at 5661 E. 86th St. in Indy.

Selfie Wrld







Your teen and their friends will be able to entertain themselves for hours at Selfie Wrld Selfie Museum, Mann said, taking pictures of themselves with eye-catching, interactive art installations. Simply pay for admission for the group, rent a party room or event shut the whole place down for a private event. Selfie Wrld in located at 8401 Michigan Road on the northwest side of Indy.