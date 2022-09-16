





INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indianapolis has partnered with Herradura aged tequila to create the signature Blockarita.

Join Chef Terry Anthony and his crew on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4-8 p.m. for a happy hour featuring games and prizes, tastings, giveaways and music inside and outside.

Block Bartender Candace “Candy” Brewer visited the show Friday with Anthony (we already love her — as Ryan says, she is definitely a mood) to show us how she makes a killer margarita. She also let us try a little bit of bartending of our own, mixing some flavors into the drink.

The Block Bistro, located at 115 W. Market St., serves classic American fare with an urban twist.






