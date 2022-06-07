INDIANAPOLIS — Lindsay Willard just said goodbye to corporate life, leaving the security of her day job to focus full time on her fitness and health company, 10MoreSeconds.

Leaving that kind of security behind is a little scary, but Willard decided after three years of running her company on the side that she’d never know what it could become if she didn’t try.

10MoreSeconds offers personal training, fitness classes, health and nutrition coaching, and corporate wellness programs. No expensive gym equipment is required — her exercises use simple equipment like floor mats, resistance bands and Pilates balls.

While she was in the studio, Willard showed Indy Now hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt some simple but effective toning moves with resistance bands.

Willard is offering a free virtual Pilates class this Friday, June 10 at 8 a.m. Just register on her website ahead of time to participate.

She’s also offering Indy Now viewers a discount on her upcoming series of online Pilates classes. Use the code ‘FOX59’ for 15% off.