INDIANAPOLIS — Personal trainer and author Kirk Lawrence wants everyone to have buns of steel.

That’s because strong glutes are important to your body’s overall health and fitness, said Lawrence, a National Aerobics Champion, former NFL trainer and flexibility coach, and author of the bestselling book “Zero’s Heroes.”

“We can make jokes about the buns and the glutes all day, but they have some of the most important functions in our body” he said.

Among the benefits of strong glutes:

Better posture

Reduced risk of injury

Improved athletic performance (think run faster and jump higher)

Reduced lower back pain

Lawrence walked Indy Now Co-host Ryan Ahlwardt through a series of five glute-strengthening exercises to try that don’t involve squatting.

Try them at home right along with us.