INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Urban Acres helps feed those in need with fresh foods and vegetables.

Tyler Gough, the director of Indy Acres, and David O’Rourke, with the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis, joined Indy Now on Thursday to discuss their upcoming plant sale.

Pick out plants, enjoy some live music and have a coffee this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Indy Urban Acres, located at 7700 E. 21st St.

Click here for more.