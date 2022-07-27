



INDIANAPOLIS — If you have pets, chances are you feel a little guilty when you drop them off to be boarded.

Longtime Indy Veterinarian Anthony Buzzetti, also known as Dr. B, shared three tips to make the experience as comfortable as possible for your pet. Buzzetti also just opened his own boarding facility near the airport, Priority Boarding & Daycare. The grand opening is set for Aug. 6.

Buzzetti, who brought his pup Oliver along to the show, said he created his boarding facility to mimic the home environment as closely as possible.

The grand opening celebration Aug. 6 is 2-4 p.m., and it’s open to the public. Priority Boarding & Daycare is located at 7875 Milhouse Road in Indy.

Learn more about the facility at priorityboarding.com, call them at 317-552-1000 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @PriorityBoardingIndy.



