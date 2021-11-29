Indy with Kids: 7 toys you need in your cart right now

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ve all heard about the shortage of holiday gifts this year due to stress on the supply chain. This automatically makes every gift on your child’s list the must-buy early item. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com is here to share a peek at what the kids are asking for this holiday season.
For the kid who loves things that go
HEXBUG BattleBots Arena Max
- Suit up your BattleBots for an action-packed match inside this all new Arena Max, with twice the fighting space along with new interactive elements! The all-new arena design is complete with aggressive walls and a real working auger! Push your enemies into the motorized auger or strategically shove them in the corners of the arena to knock off their weapons with the interactive hammers. With multiple Tank robot configurations, BattleBots fans can experience the excitement that comes with engineering your very own fighting robot.
For the kid who loves surprises
Rainbocorns Epic Golden Egg
- 25 + layers of surprises. Hatch open the giant golden egg to meet the most glittering Rainbocorns yet! With more than 25 layers of surprises to discover, including a giant sequin heart, collectible Boo-Boocorns, hair accessories and more!
For the kid who loves dinosaurs
PLAYMOBIL: Dino Rise
- Dinosaurs are a fan favorite for many kids. Many hot toys are dinosaur-themed.
- Here’s one of our favorites: A world filled with dinosaurs, armored hero characters, and plenty of room for imagination! The new Dino Rise line, supported by an original PLAYMOBIL YouTube series, features seven different action-packet sets. Each includes a different Dino — from T Rex Battle of the Giants to Pteranodon: Drone Strike and PLAYMOBIL figure, both in full armor! Bringing together lots of things kids love — Dinos and robots and battles — all with PLAYMOBIL design and quality. Full line available on Amazon.
For the kid who has sweet dreams
Baby Dream Machine
- Created by moms, for moms. Influenced by the world’s best sleep trainers, industry experts and scientists developed a product that helps your child get a good night’s sleep while using the most natural and scientifically proven methods. Their mission was to promote a product that has been to develop a natural, safe, high-quality machine to help children of all ages have a better night’s sleep. Wishing you and your little one the sweetest dreams tonight!
For the kid who builds machines
Robotics: Smart Machines
- Build an awesome, nine-inch-diameter, rolling robotic sphere and six other robot models. Drive your robots using the remote-control interface in the included app, which you can install on your tablet or smartphone. Or write programs for your robots using an easy, visual programming language in the app. The onboard sound sensor lets you program your robots to perform specific sequences of commands in response to the number of claps (or other very loud sounds) that it detects. For ages 8+
For more ideas this holiday season, head over to their website.