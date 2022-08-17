INDIANAPOLIS – She’s no stranger when it comes to promoting events for families in Indianapolis, but today she’s sharing an event that’s been cooked up right inside Indy with Kids headquarters at 16 Tech. Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com stopped by to tell you all about the Encanto-inspired event that’s taking place Saturday, August 20.

Indy with Kids invites everyone to join us for a free family mini-festival this Saturday, August 20th at the brand new Pyatt Builders community, the Parks at Glen Ridge.

Dance to your favorite music from the Encanto movie, design your own door, play games, and do other fun activities. Just don’t talk about Bruno!

We’re giving away a brand-new bike, tickets to The Children’s Museum, and more.

Indy with Kids is a hyper-local website that connects Indiana families with children and caregivers of children to family-friendly activities, resources, and businesses. Indywithkids.com is a one-stop place for parents and caregivers to build the perpetual “best day ever” for their children.

