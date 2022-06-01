





INDIANAPOLIS — We can always count on Katy Mann for plenty of ideas to keep kids busy, but this time there’s an added bonus: everything is free.

Mann, founder of Indy with Kids, shared highlights from her list of free summer activities, including some of her personal favorites like creek stomping, splash pads, summer reading programs at your local library, story walks, art parks, free bowling, and the light show at Monument Circle.







Head to the Indy with Kids website for details on these activities and lists of specific places to go, plus hundreds of additional ideas and activities.

If you have a specific question beyond what’s on the website, Mann says go ahead and message her to ask.

“I can help you!” she said. “I love those reader questions and trying to help you solve your problem and work within your budget.”