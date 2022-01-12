Indy with Kids: Here’s where Indiana families can learn more about MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Many local families have embraced Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “a day on, not a day off” by participating in community service projects and learning opportunities. Katy Mann from indywithkids.com shared where your family can celebrate the life and legacy of MLK Jr.
- The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
- The Indiana State Museum and other White River State Park Attractions
- The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
- Conner Prairie
- Rhythm Discovery Center
- Eagle Creek Self Guided Hike
- Indiana History Center
- Kennedy-King Park