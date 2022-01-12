Be on Indy Now

Indy with Kids: Here’s where Indiana families can learn more about MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Many local families have embraced Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “a day on, not a day off” by participating in community service projects and learning opportunities. Katy Mann from indywithkids.com shared where your family can celebrate the life and legacy of MLK Jr. 

  • The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis 
  • The Indiana State Museum and other White River State Park Attractions 
  • The Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art 
  • Conner Prairie 
  • Rhythm Discovery Center 
  • Eagle Creek Self Guided Hike 
  • Indiana History Center 
  • Kennedy-King Park 

