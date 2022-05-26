INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no excuse for boredom, at least from Memorial Day through Labor Day, with this list of ideas and activities from Indy with Kids.

Founder Katy Mann stopped by to share some highlights from the 101 Days of Summer in Indy list, including:

Berry picking — Strawberries are ripe and ready for picking right now at local farms. Blueberries, blackberries and raspberries will be ready closer to July 4.

Indiana Live Steamers — Ride a miniature train on a real track through Johnson County Park. The 20-minute ride goes over bridges and through the woods (but not to grandmother’s house, unfortunately). The cost is $4 per person.













Hunter’s Honey Farm — This Martinsville honey farm offers a variety of tours and family-friendly activities, from suiting up like a beekeeper and visiting the hive to bottling your own honey to take home.

River tubing — Mann considers this a must-do for summer. Pack a lunch and your camera, link your tubes together and float the day away. There are tons of river tubing spots in Indiana.

The full list includes places and activities you might be familiar with, as well as hidden gems. If you’re on a budget, there are plenty of free and low-cost activities.