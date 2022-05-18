INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and family expert Katy Mann of Indy with Kids joins us in the studio today to share the best summer camps for kids in Indy. From ballet to music programs, Katy’s collection of local camps has every kid covered!

Camp KidRite at LivRite Fitness Fishers

Camp KidRite strives to make movement a priority for your children and instill life-long healthy habits. Campers will learn leadership skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship through play and activities.

Super Soaker, Ultimate Recess, legendary leaders

En Pointe

Enjoy a summer of diverse dance education in a fun environment. Dance genres include ballet, jazz, and hip hop.

Indianapolis Healthplex Summer Camp

Designed to get campers having fun while growing their coordination, strength, and understanding of many different sports

Most affordable

At Your School Summer Enrichment (AYS)

Independent time Small group time/social-emotional learning Morning snack Group activities Lunch break Physical and/or outdoor activities Staff-led enrichment programming – Writing, arts, phonics, science, social studies, music Afternoon snack Enrichment activities – Outdoor time, physical fitness, and games

Bach 2 Rock

Bach to Rock offers summer camps for students ages 3-17 in Fishers, Carmel and Zionsville! Each camp creates a unique opportunity for kids to explore their musical interests. With camps like Rock Band, Glee Club and Beat Making, we have an option for everyone! No experience necessary!

Kids Dance Outreach

FREE

KDO master teaching artists and professional musicians engage children in a dance class like no other. No experience necessary.

All KDO classes are accompanied by professional musicians with the use of live music.