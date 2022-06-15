





INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve driven past one of Rise’n Roll Bakery’s locations, you may have noticed a line out the door. Why?

“It’s the Amish crack,” joked General Manager Nathan Elliott.

The family-owned business has created a buzz around Central Indiana for its Amish-style sweet treats, and last week it took home the coveted best dessert award at Zoobilation, the Indianapolis Zoo’s annual black-tie fundraiser bash.







Elliott dropped by the show Wednesday with Chef Ian Kille, letting Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt sample some of the famous Amish donuts, which are baked fresh daily, plus treats like toffee and lemon cookies.

Rise’n Roll has been in business 20 years, and there are four locations in Central Indiana: Fishers, Broad Ripple in Indy along the Monon Trail, Greenwood and downtown Indy.