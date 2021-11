INDIANAPOLIS — This is National Animal Shelter Appreciation week (although we kinda think that should be every week).

Brett Kruger, IndyHumane’s feline team manager, stopped by to let us know that all cat and kitten adoptions are just $10 for the month of November.

She brought along two adorable, eight-week-old kittens, Fester and Gomez.

Check out IndyHumane’s adoptable cats to find your next furry friend.

(And don’t follow Ryan’s lead on how to hold a kitten, OK?)