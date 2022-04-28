INDIANAPOLIS — Air Quality Awareness Week is May 2-6 this year.

In Indy, the city’s Office of Sustainability has planned a campaign to raise awareness about Knozone, an initiative to make central Indiana one of the region’s most sustainable, livable places.

Community Engagement Manager Lindsay Trameri dropped by the show to tell us about the campaign, explain Knozone Action Days and share some ideas anyone can do to help improve air quality, including:

Clean up your commute by riding a bike, taking public transportation, sharing a ride and more

Pack your lunch and bring your own coffee to reduce the amount of time spent idling in drive thrus

Wait to refuel your car until after 7 p.m.

Switch to a smart thermostat

Switch to LED lights

When fall comes, skip the leafblower and rake your lawn

For additional information or to sign a pledge agreeing to reduce the air pollution you create, go to Knozone.com.