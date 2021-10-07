Indy’s Best Haus Party is back for it’s 13th year

INDIANAPOLIS - We are two weeks into the fall season and there are a few colors popping across Indiana.

In those two weeks, temperatures have been above-average, ranging from 60s on Sept. 22 and 23, to 70s and 80s the rest of the time. Normal highs during this time period are in the 70s. With that in mind, has this impacted our fall foliage? Temperatures and moisture play a big role in the vibrance of the fall colors. Generally, though, our fall foliage should be patchy at best. That's what we are seeing across Central Indiana. We are not behind on where we should be for this time of year.