INDIANAPOLIS — If you like wings and you like whiskey, you’re in the right place.

Taste of Innova Wings and Greens, a family-owned Indy restaurant, has scored the nation’s first partnership with Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey for infused chicken wing sauces.

Innova is hosting a launch event to celebrate the partnership today from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Amp at 16 Tech with free samples, food and drink specials, swag and music by DJ Ferris Booler.