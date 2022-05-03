Central Indiana has four Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

The stores provide jobs in the community and help area residents find great prices on home goods. In return, the proceeds from sales go to support Habitat for Humanity’s worthy mission.

The nonprofit is always looking for donations. As Andy Duncan, associate director of ReStore development, puts it, “If your grandmother needed this vanity, and you’d be proud to give her that for her needs, we’d love to take it.”

Duncan said the store accepts items for bathroom and kitchen remodels, tile, windows, doors, furniture, appliances and more. They need to be in good working condition.

You can learn more here.