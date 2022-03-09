INDIANAPOLIS — Want something to fun with the kids, but looking for something a little more unusual and interesting? Lifestyle and Indianapolis Family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com is here to share some kids’ classes that you probably didn’t know existed.
- Takio drumming
- En Pointe – Musical Theater dance class and others
- Cirque Indy Aerial Silks
- NinjaZone
- Q Skate Park Skate Lessons
- Glass Blowing and Glass Arts at Circle City Industrial Complex
