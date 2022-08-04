



INDIANAPOLIS — After 20 combined years of homebrewing, Nathan Compton and Tim Palmer decided it was time to abandon their 9-to-5 lives and bring craft beer to the market.

Primeval Brewing opened in November 2019, right before the pandemic began, but they made it through and they’re still going strong almost three years later. The European-inspired craft brewery is located about a half-mile from the Noblesville Square at 960 Logan St., Suite 100.





“We were locked into other careers and just thought we’d take a swing at something that was kind of the dream,” Compton said. “We thought we had something to bring to the market that was a little different. The European styles have been a little neglected in the American craft beer scene.”

Compton and Palmer, who co-own the brewery, joined us Thursday for National IPA Day, bringing not only their mild, drinkable Maxwell IPA for Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to sample, but three other varieties.

To learn more about Primeval Brewing, visit their website or find them on social media at @primevalbrewing. They’re offering a special discount for Indy Now viewers throughout the month of August: Mention the show for 30% off a beer flight.