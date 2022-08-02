INDIANAPOLIS — Artist Beth Clary Schwier proved she works well under pressure.

Indy Now put her up to creating a painting from scratch in real-time during the one-hour show, and she put together an impressive piece in that short time.

Schwier is the owner of Beth Clary Schwier Fine Art in Irvington, which opens a new show on the first Friday of every month. This Friday, Aug. 5 she’s debuting “Everything Is Coming Up Roses” featuring her latest work plus pieces from five other artists.

The event takes place from 5-10 p.m. at 5636 E. Washington St. with live piano music from 6-9.

That night is also Irvington First Friday, a monthly event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. featuring a variety of local artists and musicians.

Schwier started painting as a creative outlet while raising her six children and eventually went on to study with renowned Indiana artist Charles Warren (C.W.) Mundy before opening her gallery. She’s perhaps best known for her floral paintings, although that’s not all she does.

Learn more about Schwier and browse her impressionist and expressionist pieces here.