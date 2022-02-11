Every dog has his day, and February 3 is National Golden Retriever Day. Indy Now planned to have Majestic Manor Goldens on the show that day, but last week’s snow storm canceled those plans.

Luckily, they were able to reschedule and join us a week a later!

Cayla Craw and Connie Deason with Majestic Manor Goldens joined us on the couch along with four golden retriever puppies to talk about why goldens are such a popular breed for therapy dogs, plus their advice if you happen to bring a golden puppy home.