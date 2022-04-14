GREENWOOD, Ind. — A new full body workout program consisting of 60-minute sessions is encouraging Greenwood moms to keep fit while accomplishing all of their daily tasks.

iStroll Greenwood’s owner and lead instructor Jorie Wennerberg said she is a mother of three kids herself, all of them under 4 years old. Her goal, in addition to providing a fun workout program, is to build a community.

“We’re here to build up moms,” she said. “When you’re a stay-at-home mom and you’re lonely, come out and join us.”

iStroll is a nationwide program, and Jorie first joined one in Bowling Green, Ken. before moving to Greenwood. After the move and the birth of her children, she decided to make one in her local area as well.

For more information on iStroll Greenwood or to join the community, visit istroll.co/greenwood or call (602) 717-9373.