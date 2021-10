INDIANAPOLIS -- With Halloween being in less than two weeks, there's a lot of room for hazard and injury.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), an average of 3,600 people end up in the emergency room every year for Halloween-related injuries. Of those injuries, 48 percent were due to pumpkin carving, 27 percent were due to falling while putting up/taking down decorations or tripping on costumes, and 25 percent included lacerations, ingestions, allergic reactions and rashes associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations.