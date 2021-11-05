It’s that time of the week – move time with The Film Yap!

Indy Now
Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS – Christopher Lloyd of The Film Yap is back with the best movie reviews in Indiana! Here’s what’s in store for this weekend.

Follow @christopherlloyd and @TheFilmYap on Twitter!

New in Theaters:

Eternals — 2021 Oscars’ Best Director Chloé Zhao brings her touch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this tale of immortal beings sent to protect the Earth. Read more

Spencer — Kristen Stewart is vulnerable and resilient in this portrait of Princess Diana and her ostracism from the royal family. Read more

Passing — Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson and Rebecca Hall team up for a painfully beautiful portrait of Black women passing as white in 1920s New York. Read more

Red Notice — Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson star in this comedy thriller about a disgraced FBI agent who recruits the world’s second-best art thief to help him take down the top woman.

Cool on Streaming:Finch — A soft-and-cuddly post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama starring Tom Hanks as a survivor who builds an android companion, which demonstrates increasingly human-like behavior. Now on Apple TV+ Read more

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

Latest News

More News