Spring is here and it’s time to get out into the garden and plant flowers. Needler’s Fresh Market has a great selection if you’re looking to start a small flower bed or want to spruce up your front porch with some hanging baskets.

On Earth Day, stop by Needler’s. If you spend $50 you will get a reusable Needler’s bag and if you spend $75 you will get a bag and a Needler’s water bottle.

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more. Want to be on Indy Now?