INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier and Indiana University graduate worked on the animation team for Disney and Pixar’s new film, “Turning Red.”

In today’s On A Good Note, Christopher Lloyd, otherwise known as The Film Yap, shares part of his interview with Jane Cassidy, who works for Pixar as a crowd animation supervisor.

Born in Beijing, Cassidy immigrated to the United States as a child, first living in New Mexico before moving to Indianapolis. She majored in studio art at IU.

Her advice to kids who dream about a career in animation: keep drawing and sketching, find a school with a good design program, and use resources like LinkedIn to reach out to artists with questions.

“If you want to do graphic design or animation, keep pursuing that passion,” she said. “Let your passion drive your journey and don’t give up. Perseverance is the key.”

