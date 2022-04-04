INDIANAPOLIS — It wouldn’t be Monday if things didn’t get weird with our favorite wild card, Jack’s Donuts CEO Lee Marcum.

First he picks on Ryan, then he threatens to show up next time wearing a bunny suit — and not the Easter kind, folks.

There are too many strange moments to mention, so you just have to watch.

Lee really stopped by to talk about the Anderson store, located right across from Anderson University. Fun fact: it was the first Jack’s Donuts with a drive-thru.

He also talked about Easter, one of the busiest days of the year for the company but not the busiest. The day that draws the most people? Thanksgiving Eve, if you can believe it.

Then Lee gets right back to weird. By the end, Jillian was cracking up but also begging for commercial break to make him stop.