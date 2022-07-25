





INDIANAPOLIS — When it’s too early for wine and cheese, flavored coffee and doughnuts can be your pairing of choice.

Lee Marcum of Jack’s Donuts — or Dr. Donut, as we like to call him here at Indy Now — suggests the Carmel Roll flavored coffee with the Carmel Iced Roll or Cinnamon Sugar Twist doughnuts. He also likes the Black Out dark roast coffee with a Chocolate Iced Glazed.

The doc shared a fact about coffee that might surprise you: Dark roasts actually have less caffeine than lighter roasts, despite the bolder flavor.





“Just remember, the blonder the crazier,” he said. “That applies not just with coffee but with life.”

Oh, Dr. Donut. He started out with such good behavior.

Visit jacksdonuts.com to check out the full menu or find a location near you.