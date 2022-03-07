INDIANAPOLIS — If this is Lee Marcum on a gloomy day when he’s feeling kind of blah, just wait until the sun is shining.

The Indy Now fan favorite returned to answer burning questions like what kind of donut he would be (white pretzel) and why you might have seen him playing air guitar on 465 Monday morning (Eddie Money on the radio).

Oh yes, and he wanted to talk about the business, of course.

Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, highlighted the Greenwood location, which is consistently among the top three busiest stores in the company, if not the No. 1 store.

“The southsiders have really, really embraced us from day 1,” Marcum said. “This store does a combination of drinks and donuts. It’s a community store. It has the biggest dining room in the entire company.”

Because of the large space, the store has become a popular meeting spot for community groups.

Always the entertainer, Marcum had this suggestion for southsiders who haven’t yet visited the store, located at 1315 Meridian Park Drive: Drop everything you’re doing and head over.

“If you’re in Greenwood and you don’t have meetings at Jack’s Donuts of Greenwood, just go right now. Be as happy as those people.”