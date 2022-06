Lee Marcum, aka Dr. Donut, stopped by the Indy Now set to highlight one of its great stores. He talked about Fort Wayne Jack’s Donuts at 6731 Jefferson Boulevard.

Watch the video to see how the Jack’s Donuts Fort Wayne team hard to overcome challenges from the moment they opened.

And, congratulations to Lee for opening up a Jack’s Donuts in Sarasota! Now if you’re on vacation, you can savor those delicious Jack’s Donuts on the beach.