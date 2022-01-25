Jeptha Creed is celebrating National Irish Coffee Day

INDIANAPOLIS – Jeptha Creed is teaching you how to make Irish coffee to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day!

Traditional Irish Coffee

1 part Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka

4 parts Unsweetened Cold or Hot (Warm Not Boiling) Brewed Coffee

1 oz O’Mara’s Irish Country Cream

Sugar Cubes (sweetening preference)

Cinnamon stick

Heavy Cream

Powdered Sugar

Pure Vanilla

Fill Coffee Mug or Irish Coffee Tall Glass with Unsweetened Cold or Hot Coffee then stir in Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka. Then add plus stir in sugar cubes to sweeten desire. Slowly and gently place *Handmade Boozy Whipped Cream on top to float. Grate cinnamon stick for presentation.

Handmade Boozy Whipped Cream

1 cup Heavy Cream

¼ cup Powdered Sugar

3 tablespoons Irish Cream

¼ teaspoon Pure Vanilla

First, grab a large bowl and a mixer with a whisk attachment. Next, combine heavy cream and powdered sugar at low speed for about 3 minutes. Once the sugars have dissolved increase speed and continue to mix for about 6 more minutes. Then, add in the vanilla and Irish cream. Let ingredients whip for another 2 minutes until stiff peaks form.

A“peel”ing Irish Coffee

1.5 oz Jeptha Creed Coffee Vodka

1 oz O’Mara’s Irish Country Cream

¾ oz Crème de Banana Liqueur

¼ oz Pure Vanilla

Dash of Cocoa Bitters

4 oz Unsweetened Cold Brew Coffee

Whipped Cream

Sugar Cubes (sweetening preference)

Cinnamon stick

Mint Leaf (garnish)

Pour Coffee Vodka, Irish Cream, Banana Liqueur, Cold Brew Coffee, and Pure Vanilla along with a dash of Cocoa bitters in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice in an Irish Coffee Tall glass and garnish with whipped cream and mint leaf. Grate cinnamon stick over whipped cream topping.