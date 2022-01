INDIANAPOLIS — Some changes are in store for the state health department’s COVID-19 clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indiana Department of Health said the vaccination and testing site will remain open through Feb. 26. The site, located in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 W. 16th St., offers the Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the Moderna vaccine. People can also get their booster shots at the location.