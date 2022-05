INDIANAPOLIS — Samana Huggins the owner and Chief Tasty Officer of The Tasty Morsel stopped by to let Jillian and Ryan sample her delicious selection of desserts. The Tasty Morsel was created in 2018 after Samana wanted to purchase her husband a crunch cake but couldn’t’ t find any made locally. Before she knew it, a small business was created!

Use code “INDYNOW” for 15% off when ordering. The Tasty Morsel also has their $1 cupcake sale going on now until May 27th.