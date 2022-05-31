INDIANPOLIS — Kirk Lawrence, author and local fitness expert, joins us in the studio today with an update on his new book! Kirk demonstrates the must-have kettlebell exercises: swing, squat, and carry. His number one piece of advice: rest, don’t quit! Kirk closes out his segment with the inspirational poem that drives home that exact message.

