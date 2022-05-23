INDIANAPOLIS — Rick Witsken, a pro Pickleball player, let Indy Now hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt try their hand at the increasingly popular sport.

Pickleball is like ping pong on a tennis court, he said, and it’s a sport that athletes and non-athletes are quick to pick it up… including Jillian and Ryan!

Witsken, also the boys and girls tennis coach at Zionsville High School, is the host of an upcoming Pickleball tournament, the APP $35k Indianapolis Open at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville, Indiana.

The event takes place Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5, and tickets are still available.

Mention Indy Now on Friday the 3rd to get $5 off the $10 admission price.