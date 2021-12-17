Be on Indy Now

Jillian and Ryan play musical chairs with Nitro ahead of Indy Fuel’s All-You-Can-Eat Night, teddy bear toss

The Indy Fuel have a great weekend of fun for hockey fans in central Indiana.

Friday is All-You-Can-Eat Night with hot dogs, cheeseburgers and popcorn on the menu. Then on Saturday, there will be a teddy bear toss. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals and throw them on the ice to be donated to Hoosier kids.

To get the Indy Now crew pumped for the big name, Jillian and Ryan battled Nitro in a round of Musical Chairs.

Watch the video to see who was the last one sitting!

Get Indy Fuel tickets here. Find out more about the team here.

