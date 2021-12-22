Jillian checks out new beach volleyball spot … in Indiana … in the winter

GREENFIELD, Ind. — You read that right, folks.

Indy Now Host Jillian Deam checked out beach volleyball in true Hoosier fashion: indoors and in the middle of December.

iBeach31 opened central Indiana’s first and only indoor beach volleyball facility this month in Greenfield, with three courts open to kids and adults of all levels, from beginner to pro.

The company also owns seven outdoor courts in Westfield, which operate April through October.

Check out the iBeach31 website for information on leagues, coaching, clinics and more, and watch the video above to tell us whether you think Jillian might have a future in volleyball.