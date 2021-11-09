Jillian visits Newfields, where they’re setting up for holiday Winterlights

INDIANAPOLIS — With pumpkin season behind us, Newfields is setting up its annual Winterlights event.

Jillian Deam chats with Jonathan Wright, garden and parks director, as some 1.5 million lights are set up, including about 300,000 hand-strung lights in the lawn alone.

Winterlights, which opens the weekend before Thanksgiving, is an outdoor walking experience designed to embrace the season, including that chilly air.

Bundle up, sip on hot chocolate (spiked, if you like) and roast some s’mores by the fire.