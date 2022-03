Joella’s Chicken is answering a long-time request of hot chicken fans.

For years, diners have been saying the jump from the “hot” to the “fire in da hole” level was too steep. So Joella’s had added a heat level that lands smacks dab in the middle of the two.

Introducing… ghost pepper heat.

Check out the video to see some of the braver Indy Now team taste it for themselves.