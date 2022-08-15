INDIANAPOLIS — Indy residents will have a chance to see one of the greatest competitive eaters of all time this week as he attempts to break a popcorn-eating world record at Victory Field.

Joey Chestnut, who is currently ranked as the number one competitive eater in the world, will be at Victory Field on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, to compete in the World Record Popcorn-Eating Challenge. During the challenge, Chestnut will have to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn.

To learn more on how Chestnut trains for such an event and what he expects the competition to be like, watch the Indy Now segment above. For more information on Chestnut in general, visit joeychestnut.com.