WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue University Global partnered with the American Red Cross to launch a "first-of-it's-kind" virtual Red Cross Club, which will connect Purdue Global students nationwide to collaborate on service projects such as collecting blood, disaster relief and ensuring that the Red Cross has the resources it needs to follow through with its mission.

“The wonderful thing about virtual clubs is students can help from anywhere, and they don’t need to help in-person,” said Patti Pelletier, senior director of learning and leadership community for Purdue Global, in a press release. “They can help promote blood drives by getting the word out on social media, set up an online fundraising campaign for disaster relief or even just give an online talk to share what the Red Cross does. Another option is being a virtual disaster relief volunteer, where you can directly support disaster relief efforts from your computer. Red Cross Clubs empower individuals with knowledge and lifesaving skills to help prepare them to respond to emergencies.”